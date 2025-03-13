AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

LMT stock opened at $461.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average is $519.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

