Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 1,171.0% in February

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a growth of 1,171.0% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Greenlane Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Greenlane as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

