Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rises By 915.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 915.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
GRNNF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
