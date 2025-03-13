Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rises By 915.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 915.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

