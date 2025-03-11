PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SDHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 77,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,649. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 17,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. This trade represents a 94.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

