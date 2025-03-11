JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.89.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JPM opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
