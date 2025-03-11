Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRB. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

