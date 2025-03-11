Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.