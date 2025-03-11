Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -103.64% -55.86% -39.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $182.95 million 9.35 -$135.89 million ($3.10) -14.38

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

