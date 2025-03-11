Cardlytics (CDLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $63.63 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

