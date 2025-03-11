Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $86.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a market cap of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.82. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.