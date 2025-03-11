Reviewing Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zhibao Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhibao Technology and GoHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $183.67 million 0.22 N/A N/A N/A GoHealth $798.89 million 0.41 -$63.26 million ($1.72) -8.35

Analyst Ratings

Zhibao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zhibao Technology and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.53%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -4.32% -17.17% -4.58%

Summary

GoHealth beats Zhibao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About GoHealth

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.