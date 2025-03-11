Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MX opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

