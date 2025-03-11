Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.42 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

In related news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

