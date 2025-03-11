OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $311,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NCNO

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 4,474,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $159,951,148.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,356,445.25. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,820,085 shares of company stock worth $209,067,363. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.