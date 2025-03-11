Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,099,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

