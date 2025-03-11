723 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $340.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.33.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

