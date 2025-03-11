OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
