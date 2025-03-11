Davis R M Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

