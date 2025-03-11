Promising Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Cheer, NIP Group, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are strategically involved in developing virtual environments and augmented reality platforms, often integrating digital and physical experiences. These companies typically provide the hardware, software, and content that enable immersive digital interaction and connectivity, positioning them as key players in the emerging metaverse economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,321,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,616,848. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.19. 1,311,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.28. 269,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 130,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ CHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,969. Cheer has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 162,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,531. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

