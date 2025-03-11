Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.86. 364,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.47 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

