Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 4.3 %
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.