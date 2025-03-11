Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of companies that own and operate casinos and other gaming facilities. These stocks are linked to the performance of the gambling and hospitality industries, making them sensitive to economic cycles, tourism trends, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.02. 1,384,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.76. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.78.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. 5,062,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,587,755. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 424,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 1,633,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,735. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

