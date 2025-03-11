Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 162,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $153.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

