BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOO. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.08.

DOO stock traded down C$3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.93. 58,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 1 year low of C$53.02 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.80.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

