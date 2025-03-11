Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in monday.com stock on February 11th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.02. 811,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,375. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.99. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $109,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in monday.com by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

