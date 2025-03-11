Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.67) to GBX 6,000 ($77.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($69.52) to GBX 5,500 ($70.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,675 ($73.07).

ITRK stock traded down GBX 212 ($2.73) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,958 ($63.83). The company had a trading volume of 55,545,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,085. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,049.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,901.89. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,394 ($56.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,575 ($71.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.12) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intertek Group

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

