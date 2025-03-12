Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $11.17

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 6.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

