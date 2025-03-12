Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 54,419 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.