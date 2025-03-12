Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 54,419 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.