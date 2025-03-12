Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $11.69

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.14. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,520,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,959,000 after buying an additional 691,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

