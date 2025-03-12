Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $350,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,463,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,033,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

