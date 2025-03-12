Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,824,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $6,052,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix
In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,684,917 shares of company stock valued at $422,452,901. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Stock Performance
NTNX opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.97, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.