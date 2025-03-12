Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,414 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $730,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FirstCash by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

