47,433 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 168,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 701,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $904.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $559,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares in the company, valued at $263,947,192.23. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 910,843 shares of company stock worth $15,509,972 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.