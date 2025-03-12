Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

CSX, Visionary, and Canadian National Railway are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in Canada, allowing investors to own a portion of these companies. They are typically traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and can offer returns through price appreciation and dividends, reflecting both national economic performance and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.26. 19,422,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

GV stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,605,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,716. Visionary has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. 4,142,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

