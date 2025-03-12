Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $19.56.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.