Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 10,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

