Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Booking, Expedia Group, and Hilton Worldwide are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or invest in hotels and other lodging facilities. These stocks provide investors exposure to the hospitality industry, with performance often influenced by economic cycles, travel trends, and seasonal tourism patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $95.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,355.70. 173,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,861.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,667.69. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.22. 3,696,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,922. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.70.

