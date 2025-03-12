Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 100% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 183,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 193,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$976,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
