Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,815 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $79,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.4 %

NOW stock opened at $810.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,006.72 and its 200 day moving average is $985.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

