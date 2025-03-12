United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3 billion-$31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.1 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Natural Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.