Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,114,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 263,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
