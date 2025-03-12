12,422 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.84.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
