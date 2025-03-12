Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 59,978 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

