Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 860.10 ($11.14). The stock had a trading volume of 508,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,565. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 966.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 791.50 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.20).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

