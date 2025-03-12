Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
Shares of Grafton Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 860.10 ($11.14). The stock had a trading volume of 508,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,565. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 966.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 791.50 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.20).
About Grafton Group
