Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

