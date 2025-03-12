Loblaw Companies Limited (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.513 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$183.97. 197,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$183.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$145.80 and a 12 month high of C$196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total value of C$399,297.45. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,561 shares of company stock worth $26,365,542. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.38.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

