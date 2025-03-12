702 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Warburton Capital Management LLC

Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.