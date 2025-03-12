Cascade Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.