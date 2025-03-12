First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 8,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.