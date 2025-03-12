First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 8,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
