C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 37,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 282,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
C3is Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105,840.00, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.
C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.
About C3is
C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.
