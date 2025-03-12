VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,625,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,674,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

VCI Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VCI Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

