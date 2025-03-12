Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 197,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 62,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Institutional Trading of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Main Street Group LTD owned 0.34% of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

